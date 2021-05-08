Wrapped BNB Price Tops $672.21 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $5.12 billion and $648.47 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $672.21 or 0.01141859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00252266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 403.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003747 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00737159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.79 or 1.00042345 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 35,098.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 7,622,544 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

