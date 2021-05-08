W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.12. W&T Offshore posted earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 550%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full-year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $125.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.70 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:WTI opened at $3.58 on Friday. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,823,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,086,000 after acquiring an additional 986,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 81.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 20,043 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 169.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 26,633 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in W&T Offshore during the first quarter worth $2,094,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 8.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 199,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interest in approximately 43 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

