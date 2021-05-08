xBTC Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (xBTC)

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. xBTC has a total market cap of $3.21 million and approximately $96,113.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, xBTC has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One xBTC coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00252837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 378.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01158199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.21 or 0.00746645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,747.04 or 1.00096432 BTC.

xBTC Profile

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . The official message board for xBTC is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

