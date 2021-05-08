xBTC (xBTC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $96,113.00

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. xBTC has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $96,113.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get xBTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00252837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 378.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01158199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.21 or 0.00746645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,747.04 or 1.00096432 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 9,181,073 coins and its circulating supply is 5,415,637 coins. The official website for xBTC is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official . xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

