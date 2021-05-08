Xend Finance (XEND) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.50 Million

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $14.53 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

