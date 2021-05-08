XTRABYTES (XBY) Price Hits $0.0140 on Exchanges

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. XTRABYTES has a total market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $3,392.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, XTRABYTES has traded up 44.2% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002696 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.57 or 0.00067410 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00255330 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00028846 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,596.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003803 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.72 or 0.01151071 BTC.

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . XTRABYTES’s official website is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official message board is community.xtrabytes.global

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

