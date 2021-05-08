Xuez (XUEZ) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $69,847.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Xuez has a market capitalization of $129,410.97 and approximately $69,847.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded 34.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Xuez Coin Profile

XUEZ is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,031,884 coins and its circulating supply is 4,065,450 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xuez’s official website is xuezcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure. “

Xuez Coin Trading

