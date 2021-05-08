YOU COIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $708,170.00 (YOU)

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $6.62 million and $708,170.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00081141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00780193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,534.85 or 0.09511841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044762 BTC.

About YOU COIN

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2 . YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOU COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.