yOUcash Hits Market Capitalization of $88.14 Million (YOUC)

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded 21.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yOUcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. yOUcash has a total market capitalization of $88.14 million and approximately $18,679.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00081693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00103890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.47 or 0.00779282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,683.61 or 0.09681849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045015 BTC.

About yOUcash

yOUcash (YOUC) is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,913,245 coins. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog . The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling yOUcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars.

