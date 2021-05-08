Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.70 Per Share

Analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will announce earnings per share of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.95). The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.48) to ($1.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.10) to ($0.98). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AFIB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Acutus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Acutus Medical from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 40.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 920,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,308,000 after purchasing an additional 265,946 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,397,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $1,941,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Acutus Medical by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 425,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after acquiring an additional 104,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,913,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIB opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.62. Acutus Medical has a 1 year low of $11.21 and a 1 year high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.