Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.08). Applied DNA Sciences reported earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.75). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 179.48% and a negative net margin of 672.79%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APDN. Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 81,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 22,794 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:APDN traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.85. 45,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,186,444. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.13.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.