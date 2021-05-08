Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to Announce $0.13 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Liquidity Services posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Liquidity Services.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LQDT shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $43,258.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $45,000.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,032 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 88,798 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,065,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,686,000 after buying an additional 127,930 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $24.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.91 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.74. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $26.15.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidity Services (LQDT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.