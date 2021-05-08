Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.19. Magic Software Enterprises posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.94 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magic Software Enterprises.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.65 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGIC shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $824,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,767,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MGIC opened at $16.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $784.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Magic Software Enterprises has a 12 month low of $8.93 and a 12 month high of $18.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 72.41%.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

