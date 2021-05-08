Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will report $1.99 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. Olin posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 60.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $8.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.81 billion to $8.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

OLN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Olin from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.14.

In other Olin news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,431,300 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,962,000 after buying an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 258,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after buying an additional 312,815 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 360,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $46.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.60. Olin has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $47.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

