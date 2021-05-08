Zacks: Analysts Expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.05). DURECT reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 171.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DRRX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of DURECT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,486,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DURECT by 468.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 428,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 353,354 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DURECT in the 1st quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of DURECT by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 244,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 145,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DRRX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,862,077. DURECT has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.14 million, a P/E ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

