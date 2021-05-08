Zacks: Analysts Expect Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $129.32 Million

Analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) will announce sales of $129.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Sports’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $127.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $132.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports reported sales of -$6.96 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,958%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will report full year sales of $357.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $328.05 million to $377.39 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $771.96 million, with estimates ranging from $743.91 million to $813.11 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Sports.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.92) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSGS shares. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.60.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $184.06 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

