Zacks: Analysts Expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts expect that Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.86. Owens & Minor posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 320%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $4.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.45.

Shares of Owens & Minor stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. Owens & Minor has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $39.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,434,711.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,420 shares of company stock valued at $3,082,350. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Owens & Minor (OMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.