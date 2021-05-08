Zacks: Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Brokerages predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will report $1.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Skechers U.S.A. posted sales of $729.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 101.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.11 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.11.

In related news, COO David Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $3,812,000.00. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $100,413.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 282,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 523,232 shares of company stock valued at $20,066,948 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,457,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $561,311,000 after acquiring an additional 476,602 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter worth about $162,308,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $72,512,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter worth about $43,874,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 72.93 and a beta of 1.26. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $53.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

