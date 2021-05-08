Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will report sales of $420.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $416.00 million and the highest is $425.00 million. Diodes reported sales of $288.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full year sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Diodes.

Get Diodes alerts:

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.07 million. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

DIOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

Diodes stock opened at $74.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05 and a beta of 1.16. Diodes has a twelve month low of $40.34 and a twelve month high of $91.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total transaction of $331,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Diodes during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Diodes by 9,672.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.