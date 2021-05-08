Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to Post $0.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) to post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.06 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. LSI Industries also posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYTS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of LSI Industries stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.86. 91,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,948. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.28 million, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.64. LSI Industries has a 1-year low of $5.33 and a 1-year high of $11.22.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,564,000 after acquiring an additional 93,781 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,251,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,466 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 282.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 586,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 433,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LSI Industries by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,140 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 80,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 263,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 111,091 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

