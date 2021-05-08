Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $109.64 Million

Brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to report sales of $109.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $109.00 million to $110.00 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $157.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $477.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $472.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $528.35 million, with estimates ranging from $515.20 million to $548.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 14.35% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $120.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.28 million.

SWIR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Sierra Wireless and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sierra Wireless in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sierra Wireless currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 762.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 3,218,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845,631 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter worth $3,306,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,922,000. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sierra Wireless by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,234,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,472,000 after purchasing an additional 107,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWIR opened at $14.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.68 and a beta of 2.36. Sierra Wireless has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

