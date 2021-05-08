Zacks: Brokerages Expect Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $759.80 Million

Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will post $759.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $771.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $746.00 million. Grocery Outlet reported sales of $760.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.11 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 3.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grocery Outlet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.46, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39. Grocery Outlet has a 12-month low of $31.81 and a 12-month high of $48.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $4,021,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,290,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,722. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,354,000 after buying an additional 675,706 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 8,794,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,173,000 after buying an additional 1,347,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,701,000 after buying an additional 362,726 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 61.8% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,204,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,007,000 after buying an additional 1,987,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,059,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,822,000 after buying an additional 86,590 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

