Zacks: Brokerages Expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) to announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Intrusion’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). Intrusion posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Intrusion will report full year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intrusion.

Get Intrusion alerts:

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 179.98% and a negative net margin of 30.12%.

INTZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley downgraded Intrusion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Dale Booth acquired 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael L. Paxton sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $296,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,565,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,307,707.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock worth $1,223,305 over the last 90 days. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intrusion by 75.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 29,047 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $1,121,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 1st quarter valued at $658,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion during the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $10.18 on Friday. Intrusion has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a PE ratio of -59.88 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.80.

About Intrusion

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a network detection and response security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day attacks and ransomware.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intrusion (INTZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intrusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.