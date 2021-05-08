Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post sales of $197.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.34 million to $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $815.23 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE:MGP opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $14,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $13,906,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after buying an additional 396,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Growth Properties (MGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.