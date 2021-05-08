Zacks: Brokerages Expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $197.01 Million

Wall Street analysts expect MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) to post sales of $197.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for MGM Growth Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.34 million to $198.10 million. MGM Growth Properties reported sales of $194.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will report full year sales of $790.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $777.36 million to $800.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $815.23 million, with estimates ranging from $771.54 million to $870.45 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Growth Properties.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.13.

NYSE:MGP opened at $35.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a current ratio of 7.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. MGM Growth Properties has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.92 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.98%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,455,000 after buying an additional 1,104,642 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 2,349,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,542,000 after buying an additional 1,048,356 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $14,757,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the first quarter worth about $13,906,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,461,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,159,000 after buying an additional 396,868 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

