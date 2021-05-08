Zacks: Brokerages Expect Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $49.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will report sales of $49.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $48.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. Terreno Realty posted sales of $45.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full year sales of $202.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.85 million to $210.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $214.51 million, with estimates ranging from $204.43 million to $232.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 12.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Terreno Realty by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.61. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $64.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.