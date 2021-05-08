Zcoin Trading Up 14.2% Over Last Week (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. Zcoin has a market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,152.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,884.50 or 0.06566886 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.09 or 0.02387184 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00586199 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00215423 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.19 or 0.00799944 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $370.67 or 0.00626633 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $311.26 or 0.00526196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

About Zcoin

XZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Zcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

