ZCore (ZCR) Price Reaches $0.0742

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. ZCore has a total market cap of $712,987.35 and approximately $2,840.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZCore has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0742 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZCore alerts:

Xaya (CHI) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About ZCore

ZCore (CRYPTO:ZCR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,614,552 coins. ZCore’s official website is zcore.cash. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.