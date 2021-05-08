Zeit Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Zeit Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.2% of Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Zeit Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $441,880,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,912,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,869,000 after acquiring an additional 699,438 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 966,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $172,394,000 after buying an additional 265,690 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 703,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $125,409,000 after buying an additional 254,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $171.59 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $157.04 and a 52 week high of $194.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.84.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

