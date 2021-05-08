Zenfuse (ZEFU) Achieves Market Cap of $13.24 Million

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Zenfuse coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. Zenfuse has a total market capitalization of $13.24 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded up 34.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Zenfuse

Zenfuse (CRYPTO:ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,343,438 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse . Zenfuse’s official website is zenfuse.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Zenfuse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zenfuse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

