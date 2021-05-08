Zero Utility Token Price Tops $1,961.31 on Exchanges (ZUT)

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Zero Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $19,672.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token coin can now be bought for about $1,961.31 or 0.03341784 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zero Utility Token Profile

Zero Utility Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2020. Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 coins. Zero Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @UtilityZero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero Utility Token ($ZUT) is a token run by the community, for the community. The token exists as an incentive for the community to build products that fulfil utility gaps within the DeFi space and directly support Zero Utility's token. There are no dev funds or liquidity pool keys. “

Zero Utility Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

