Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 146.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KMB opened at $135.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.84. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

