Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 13.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $337.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $303.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.25 and a 52 week high of $318.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $300.38 and a 200 day moving average of $268.65.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.46%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Insiders sold 2,154,666 shares of company stock valued at $609,712,011 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

