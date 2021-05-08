Zigcoin Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0819 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Zigcoin has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.74 million and $863,088.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.57 or 0.00803710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,611.95 or 0.09524123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044643 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,733,812 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

