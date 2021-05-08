Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI trimmed its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS opened at $171.55 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.14 and a 200-day moving average of $161.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zoetis from $166.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

