ZUM TOKEN Market Cap Reaches $470,065.85 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $470,065.85 and approximately $3,546.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $462.39 or 0.00784725 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 80% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 31.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.