-$0.07 EPS Expected for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). CASI Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.17). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Separately, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CASI opened at $1.60 on Friday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.46 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The firm has a market cap of $223.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $6,150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 271.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 8,606 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

