$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) will announce $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MicroStrategy’s earnings. MicroStrategy posted earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.69 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow MicroStrategy.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $325.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded up $11.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $620.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $677.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $531.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5,170.50 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $1,315.00.

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.34, for a total transaction of $6,965,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $704.93, for a total transaction of $7,049,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,052,824.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,560 shares of company stock worth $26,827,826. Insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MicroStrategy (MSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.