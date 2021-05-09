-$0.35 EPS Expected for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) will post ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Altisource Portfolio Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.31). Altisource Portfolio Solutions posted earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 305.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Altisource Portfolio Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Altisource Portfolio Solutions.

Get Altisource Portfolio Solutions alerts:

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative return on equity of 808.90% and a negative net margin of 82.03%.

ASPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASPS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 843.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASPS traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.68. 275,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,190. The firm has a market cap of $105.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.35. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $16.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.83.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States, India, Luxembourg, Uruguay, and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altisource Portfolio Solutions (ASPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Portfolio Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.