-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) will post ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.42). Marinus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.28) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.11) to ($1.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.09) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Marinus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Marinus Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. The company had a trading volume of 224,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,311. The stock has a market cap of $516.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNS. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 8,320 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.