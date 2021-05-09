-$0.69 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) to report earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Seaways’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.86). International Seaways reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $3.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered International Seaways from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on International Seaways from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of International Seaways by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:INSW opened at $20.45 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $12.44 and a 12-month high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

