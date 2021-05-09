0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Up 63.8% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 36.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 9th. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $6.74 million and $834,323.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 63.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00087962 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00020493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00066715 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.61 or 0.00104652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.64 or 0.00785022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.55 or 0.09204246 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0XBTC is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

