$1.28 EPS Expected for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.32. Palo Alto Networks posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year earnings of $5.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.81 to $6.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Palo Alto Networks.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PANW shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total value of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,039 shares of company stock worth $17,437,398. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $670,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,145,000 after purchasing an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,886 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $132,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PANW traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $342.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,934. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $210.79 and a one year high of $403.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $342.34 and its 200-day moving average is $331.50. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

