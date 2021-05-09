$1.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) This Quarter

Analysts expect Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) to announce sales of $1.46 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Post reported sales of $1.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Post will report full year sales of $5.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.76 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.04 billion to $6.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Post had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Post from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total value of $140,440.30. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Post by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Post by 5.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 83.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post stock opened at $116.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.27. Post has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $117.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of -3,877.04 and a beta of 0.71.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.