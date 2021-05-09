1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 143.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 339,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.89% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $15,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,919,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,904,000 after purchasing an additional 804,337 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,560,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,581,000 after purchasing an additional 329,762 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,407,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,584,000 after purchasing an additional 566,670 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 543,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,123,000 after purchasing an additional 190,601 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $503,191.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,942.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 107,460 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

FLWS stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLWS. DA Davidson upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.