$11.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce sales of $11.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $12.52 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $47.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $52.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $52.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

NYSE ET opened at $9.84 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.