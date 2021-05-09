$11.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) This Quarter

Posted by on May 9th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) will announce sales of $11.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.61 billion to $12.52 billion. Energy Transfer posted sales of $7.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will report full-year sales of $47.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.02 billion to $52.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $48.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $40.55 billion to $52.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Energy Transfer.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.73.

NYSE ET opened at $9.84 on Friday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $10.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.01. The stock has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.40 and a beta of 2.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 5,851 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Energy Transfer (ET)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET)

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.