11,700 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

