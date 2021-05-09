11,700 Shares in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Facebook by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,299,199,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Facebook by 1,791.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,849,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014,302 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in Facebook by 357.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.
FB stock opened at $319.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $278.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $908.63 billion, a PE ratio of 36.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.69 and a 1 year high of $331.81.
In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.64, for a total value of $11,932,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,786,351 shares of company stock valued at $520,850,269 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.11.
Facebook Company Profile
Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.
