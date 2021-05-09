$128.28 Million in Sales Expected for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) will report sales of $128.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $128.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $128.55 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported sales of $134.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $523.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $518.08 million to $528.34 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $553.96 million, with estimates ranging from $533.02 million to $574.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 32,856 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 29,449 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PDM opened at $18.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $16.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.26 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

