$132.84 Million in Sales Expected for North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) will announce sales of $132.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for North American Construction Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $115.15 million to $145.80 million. North American Construction Group reported sales of $51.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 160.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that North American Construction Group will report full year sales of $555.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $509.91 million to $626.94 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $601.61 million, with estimates ranging from $560.30 million to $679.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover North American Construction Group.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 8.50%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on North American Construction Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:NOA traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 72,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,159. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.80 million, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in North American Construction Group by 4,341.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in North American Construction Group during the fourth quarter valued at $309,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

