$15.60 Million in Sales Expected for BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to report $15.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.77 million and the lowest is $15.30 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $12.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full year sales of $106.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.00 million to $110.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $144.45 million, with estimates ranging from $137.00 million to $161.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLFS. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 9,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $412,051.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,208.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $648,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,158,826.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,877,358 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,191,000. Tower House Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $18,872,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $17,934,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 208.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 232,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,380,000 after buying an additional 157,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $2,684,000. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BioLife Solutions stock traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $31.67. The company had a trading volume of 258,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,810. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -43.38, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

