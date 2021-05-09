$16.87 EPS Expected for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) will report earnings of $16.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $24.33 and the lowest is $10.03. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $7.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 135.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $46.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $36.66 to $55.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $40.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $37.44 to $53.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The company’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.60 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $656.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,077,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $982,831,000 after acquiring an additional 313,907 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,839,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $400,141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 643,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,853,000 after purchasing an additional 51,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 606,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $496.75. 703,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,380. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $664.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $501.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

